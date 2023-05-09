Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announces that Chief Executive Officer, Shahram Askarpour, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Linacre, will present and hold 1x1s at the virtual Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference. The conference will be held on May 10 and 11, 2023. IS&S will be presenting on May 10, 2023 at 10:45am ET. Investors interested in a 1x1 meeting with company management should contact their Sidoti sales representative.

A live webcast of the presentation is available at https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_JmD5Gf5sQRmUFF0aJM_TtA. A replay of the presentation will be available under the "Events & Tradeshows” section on the IS&S website, and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), autothrottles and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

This release may contain certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors such as those discussed in filings made by the Company with the SEC, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006172/en/