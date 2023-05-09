NORTHLAKE, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers ( FARM) today announced the company will issue its third quarter financial and operational results for its 2023 fiscal year with the filing of its 10-Q report on Tuesday, May 9. The company will also issue a shareholder letter and host an audio-only earnings call at 5 p.m. Eastern.



Interested parties may access the webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Brothers website. Participants who pre-register will receive an email with dial-in information, which will allow them to bypass the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after and for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Brothers website.

A copy of the company’s 10-Q and corresponding shareholder letter will also be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company’s product lines, include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes, Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. It serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Brothers generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022. The company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brother, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist and Boyd.

