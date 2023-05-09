WEIFANG, CHINA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hongli Group Inc. (the "Company") ( HLP) today announced that the underwriter in its initial public offering (the "Offering"), exercised the over-allotment option in full to purchase 309,375 ordinary shares of the Company at $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,237,500 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.



EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Registration Statement has been filed (File No. 333-261945) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective by the SEC on March 28, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from EF Hutton, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 404-7002. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.SEC.gov.

About Hongli Group Inc

Hongli Group Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company, through a series of contractual arrangements, consolidates the financial results of Shandong Hongli Special Section Tube Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Hongli Operating Group”). Hongli Operating Group is one of the leading cold roll formed steel profile manufacturers with operating subsidiaries in China. Hongli Operating Group designs, customizes and manufactures cold roll formed steel profiles for machineries and equipment in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to mining and excavation, construction, agriculture and transportation. Hongli Operating Group, with over 20 years of operating history, has developed customers in more than 30 major cities in China as well as a global network including South Korea, Japan, U.S. and Sweden. Hongli Operating Group currently has 11 cold roll forming production lines and produces a variety of distinct profile products in a broad range of materials, sizes and shapes.

