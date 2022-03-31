General American Investors Reports Net Assets as of March 31, 2023

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), reported net assets applicable to the Company’s common stock as of March 31, 2023 of $1,117,915,278 as compared with net assets applicable to its common stock of $1,041,159,645 at December 31, 2022. The value at March 31, 2023 reflects a increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three-month period then ended of $77,481,168 and a net decrease of $725,535 reflecting the net cost of repurchasing 19,246 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The first quarter report indicates that as of and for the three months ended:

3/31/23

3/31/22

Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock

$1,117,915,278

$1,233,414,742

Per Common Share

$46.66*

$50.66

Net Investment Income

$2,209,233

$495,401

Per Common Share

$0.09

$0.02

Net Gain/Loss on Investments

78,099,928

(32,918,869)

Per Common Share

$3.27

($1.33)

Common Shares Outstanding

23,959,776

24,345,098

Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Stockholders

$2,827,993

$2,827,993

Per Common Share

$0.12

$0.12

*After dividends and distributions of $1.00 per share paid in December, 2022.

The five largest stock holdings in the Company’s portfolio at March 31, 2023 included Republic Services, Microsoft, Arch Capital, ASML Holding, and Apple.

The quarterly report to stockholders also contains a report on the results of the annual meeting of stockholders, market commentary, and changes in portfolio holdings during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For more current information concerning the Company’s net asset value per common share and market price, please visit the Company’s website at: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502006060r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006060/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.