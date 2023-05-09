The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023

45 minutes ago
NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company ( TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to provide an update on first quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘Events and Presentations’, approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | [email protected]
Investors | [email protected]

