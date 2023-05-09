TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – A significant majority of shares voted at Barrick’s annual meeting today supported the three resolutions put to shareholders.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|D. Mark Bristow
|1,074,974,151
|99.48%
|5,585,510
|0.52%
|Helen Cai
|1,049,777,730
|97.15%
|30,781,931
|2.85%
|Gustavo A. Cisneros
|936,611,369
|86.68%
|143,948,292
|13.32%
|Christopher L. Coleman
|1,002,380,939
|92.76%
|78,178,722
|7.24%
|Isela Costantini
|1,068,790,363
|98.91%
|11,769,298
|1.09%
|J. Michael Evans
|970,278,802
|89.79%
|110,280,859
|10.21%
|Brian L. Greenspun
|1,050,476,724
|97.22%
|30,082,937
|2.78%
|J. Brett Harvey
|925,858,600
|85.68%
|154,701,061
|14.32%
|Anne Kabagambe
|1,067,501,291
|98.79%
|13,058,370
|1.21%
|Andrew J. Quinn
|1,067,847,103
|98.82%
|12,712,558
|1.18%
|Loreto Silva
|1,069,069,773
|98.94%
|11,489,888
|1.06%
|John L. Thornton
|885,026,948
|81.90%
|195,532,713
|18.10%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|1,030,143,796
|85.65%
|172,551,419
|14.35%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|837,461,295
|77.53%
|242,706,958
|22.47%
