Granite's Alaska Region Recognized for Safety Performance by the Alaska Safety Advisory Council

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Granite%26rsquo%3Bs (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) Alaska Region team was awarded the Governor's Safety Award of Excellence by the Alaska Safety Advisory Council for their exceptional safety performance in 2022. Granite's safety and environmental performance were closely evaluated over the last three years against other competing companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005022/en/

Pic.jpg

"For the 8th time in the last eleven years, the Alaska Region has received this award. Our repeated recognition displays the team's unwavering commitment to safety as a core value,” said Granite Senior Vice President of Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ), Dave Hulverson. “It should also be noted that the team has achieved 300,000 recordable injury-free hours, which is a testament to the outstanding safety performance of Alaska Region employees. These accomplishments did not happen by accident.” (Photo: Business Wire)

The Governor's Safety Award of Excellence recognizes organizations that promote superior corporate citizenship by demonstrating excellence in ensuring the safety and health of their personnel, as well as protecting the environment and assets. The Alaska Safety Advisory Council collaborates with official and unofficial entities to reduce accidental deaths and injuries while promoting safety, health, and wellness for Alaskans.

"For the eighth time in the last 11 years, the Alaska Region has received this award. Our repeated recognition displays the team's unwavering commitment to safety as a core value,” said Granite SVP of Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ), Dave Hulverson. “It should also be noted that the team has achieved 300,000 recordable injury-free hours, which is a testament to the outstanding safety performance of Alaska Region employees. These accomplishments did not happen by accident.”

In addition, the Alaska Region completed the 2022 season with zero OSHA recordable injuries, indicating success in preventing serious workplace injuries throughout the year. This accomplishment speaks to the region's commitment to ensuring its employees' safety and its safety protocols' effectiveness.

Achieving zero OSHA recordable injuries is no small feat, especially in inherently hazardous industries such as mining, oil and gas, and construction. Such industries often face significant safety risks due to the nature of their work, and therefore, safety measures are critical to preventing accidents and injuries.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005022r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005022/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.