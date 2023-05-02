BioLife Solutions to Provide First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update on May 10, 2023

BOTHELL, Wash., May 2, 2023

BOTHELL, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company's first quarter financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (800) 715-9871. The conference ID number is 4014878. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading provider of class-defining bioproduction tools and services to the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets. Our tools facilitate basic and applied research and the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic source material and finished products during manufacturing, storage, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com and follow BioLife on LinkedIn and Twitter.

