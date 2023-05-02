Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 7, 2023 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

