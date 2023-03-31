PR Newswire
CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 9, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.
Conference Call Information
Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Code: 189652
International: 973-528-0016; Code: 189652
Live Webcast Link: ttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48352
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 48352
Replay Webcast Link: ttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48352
About the Company
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS ( iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty ( pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties ( preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions ( trinitywarranty.com ).
The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite ( csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ( ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service ( securenursing.com ).
For Further Information:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
[email protected]
OR
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
[email protected]
