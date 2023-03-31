PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 9, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Code: 189652

International: 973-528-0016; Code: 189652

Live Webcast Link: ttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48352

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48352

Replay Webcast Link: ttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/48352

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS ( iwsgroup.com ), Penn Warranty ( pennwarranty.com ), Preferred Warranties ( preferredwarranties.com ) and Trinity Warranty Solutions ( trinitywarranty.com ).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite ( csuitefinancialpartners.com ), Ravix ( ravixgroup.com ) and Secure Nursing Service ( securenursing.com ).

For Further Information:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

[email protected]

OR

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-first-quarter-2023-on-may-9-2023-301813809.html

SOURCE Kingsway Financial Services Inc.