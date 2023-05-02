Emerson Appoints Leticia Gonçalves and Jim McKelvey to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2023

Appointments underscore Board's commitment to ongoing refreshment

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced the appointments of Leticia Gonçalves and Jim McKelvey to its Board of Directors, effective May 2, 2023. Upon the addition of Gonçalves and McKelvey, the Emerson Board will expand to 13 members.

Emerson_Logo.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Leticia and Jim to the Emerson Board," said James Turley, chair of the Emerson Board of Directors. "Leticia's experience leading global teams, driving technology development and accelerating change make her an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. As an experienced entrepreneur, Jim brings a unique, innovation-focused perspective to Emerson as the company continues to invest in technology and R&D across its automation portfolio. These appointments underscore the Emerson Board's commitment to ongoing refreshment, and we are confident we will benefit from Jim and Leticia's perspectives as we advance on our portfolio journey."

"I look forward to working closely with Leticia and Jim as we focus on driving execution following our recent acquisitions," said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer. "Leticia brings a proven international track record and growth focus to Emerson as we continue our transformation into a high-growth automation leader. Her leadership and dedication to advocating for diversity and inclusion will also provide invaluable insights as Emerson continues to transform and modernize our culture. Jim's passion and energy for technology has been proven throughout his career as co-founder of Block, LaunchCode and Invisibly. His expertise in software, cloud and cybersecurity will benefit Emerson in our continued push to provide customers with leading software and digital solutions."

"I am excited to join the Emerson Board as it continues to drive operational excellence and innovation, and progresses on its transformation into a more profitable, higher-growth automation leader," said Leticia Gonçalves. "Emerson has actively evolved its portfolio over the last 18 months, and I am energized about the opportunities ahead as the Company looks to integrate and realize the many compelling synergy opportunities following its recent acquisitions."

"I have closely followed Emerson's recent portfolio transformation into a more focused-automation leader and I am honored to join the Board as the company accelerates its investments in research, development and engineering," said Mr. McKelvey. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the work of the talented Emerson team as they deliver new breakthrough technologies and enhance the value Emerson brings to companies and manufacturers across the globe."

In addition to the new director appointments, the Board has formed a Technology and Environmental Sustainability Committee (the "Committee"). The Committee will oversee investments related to technology and R&D, ensure best-in-class cybersecurity practices, and help guide Emerson's environmental sustainability goals and programs. Gonçalves and McKelvey will both serve on this Committee.

About Leticia Gonçalves
Leticia Gonçalves is the President, Global Foods for Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and a member of the Company's Executive Council. At ADM, she oversees the Company's international portfolio of food ingredients and solutions. Prior to joining ADM, Gonçalves spent more than 20 years at Monsanto and three years at Bayer following its acquisition of Monsanto, with roles in digital solutions, commercial operations, international management and technology development. She is also a longtime advocate and driver of diversity and inclusion, participating in the Conference Board's Global Women's Leaders Council in Europe. In December 2022, Gonçalves was recognized by Bloomberg Línea as one of the 100 Most Influential Latinos around the world.

She is a member of the Board of Directors of Future Meat, a leading cultured meat biotechnology Company. Gonçalves holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Universidade de São Paulo, Brazil and an executive MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

About Jim McKelvey
Jim McKelvey is a successful entrepreneur who has founded several companies, including Block (formerly known as Square) and Invisibly, Inc., a technology startup that is revolutionizing how consumers derive value from personal data and access premium content online. McKelvey is also a co-founder of Fintop Capital, a venture capital firm focused on financial technologies.

McKelvey is a member of the Board of Directors of Block, a trustee of Washington University, and Founder and Chairman of LaunchCode. McKelvey is also Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. He holds bachelor's degrees in computer science and economics from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction and the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

favicon.png?sn=CG87172&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-appoints-leticia-goncalves-and-jim-mckelvey-to-board-of-directors-301813723.html

SOURCE Emerson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG87172&Transmission_Id=202305021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG87172&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.