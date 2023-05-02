Magnachip Debuts New Family of 600V SJ MOSFET Products Featuring Fast Recovery Body Diodes

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023

  • Magnachip introduces new 600V SJ MOSFET with RDS(on)* as low as 44mΩ for EV chargers and servers

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or "Company") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the Company has released a new family of 600V Super Junction Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (SJ MOSFETs) consisting of nine distinct products featuring proprietary design technology.

Magnachip_new_family_of_600V_SJ_MOSFET_products.jpg

Magnachip's proprietary design provides specific on-resistance (RSP) reduction of about 10%, and this result was achieved while maintaining the same cell-pitches of previous generation MOSFETs.

In addition, the new product family of 600V SJ MOSFETs is equipped with a fast recovery body diode. This diode technology significantly enhances system efficiency with reduced reverse recovery time (trr) and switching loss. Therefore, the figure of merit to evaluate general performance of MOSFETs was improved by more than 10% compared to the previous generation. As such, these 600V SJ MOSFETs can be used widely in industrial applications, such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supply systems, and a variety of electronics.

Among these new MOSFETs, the MMQ60R044RFTH product offers an exceptionally low RDS(on) of 44mΩ, making it an optimal choice for electric vehicle chargers and servers. Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the compound annual growth rates of Si MOSFET markets for hybrid & electric vehicles and servers will be 11% and 7%, respectively, from 2023 to 2026.

"Now that we have introduced these 600V SJ MOSFET products, we are aiming to unveil new 650V and 700V SJ MOSFET products with fast recovery body diode in the second half of 2023," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "These new MOSFETs represent a notable achievement for the Company, and we will build upon this success to deliver next-generation power solutions for rapidly changing market requirements and customer expectations."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation.

  • New Family of 600V SJ MOSFET Products

Product

VDS [V]

RDS(on)

Package

MMQ60R044RFTH

600V

44mΩ

TO247

MMQ60R078RFTH

600V

78mΩ

TO247

MMFA60R400RFZTH

600V

400mΩ

TO220FA

MMD60R400RFZRH

600V

400mΩ

DPAK

MMFA60R650RFZTH

600V

650mΩ

TO220FA

MMHS60R650RFZURH

600V

650mΩ

SOT223

MMD60R650RFZRH

600V

650mΩ

DPAK

MMFA60R1K0RFZTH

600V

1.0Ω

TO220FA

MMD60R1K0RFZRH

600V

1.0Ω

DPAK

About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

MagnaChip_Semiconductor_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY88233&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-debuts-new-family-of-600v-sj-mosfet-products-featuring-fast-recovery-body-diodes-301813770.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY88233&Transmission_Id=202305021605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY88233&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.