SilverCrest Provides Notice of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

51 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after market close. On Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Pacific Time) SilverCrest will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Toronto: +1-416-764-8624
North America Toll Free: 1-888-259-6580
Conference ID: 36026049

Webcast:

https://silvercrestmetals.com/investors/events/

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC, with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is operating its Las Chispas Mine in Sonora, Mexico. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

