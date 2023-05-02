FIRST BANK PAYS IT FORWARD WITH "GOOD DEEDS WEEK"

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., May 2, 2023

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 17-21, 2023 was First Bank's third annual, week-long celebration where bank employees are given funds to go into the community and perform good deeds. Throughout the Carolinas our goal is to make citizens feel good and pass along the good to those in their communities. Every employee at First Bank and its subsidiary organizations is given $20 to perform a good deed during this particular week, whether it is paying for someone's coffee behind you in line, bringing doughnuts to the local fire station or donating books to the local school library, each year we hope this movement will spread positivity throughout our communities. Our neighbors will hopefully have a moment of joy in their day-to-day life, spread by our entire employee base in nearly every county throughout the Carolinas.

This year we had over 120 good deeds recorded. A few to share would include providing gift cards to local restaurants for the Sherriff's department, buying baby food and snacks for children living at the local shelter, paying for lunch for the 4 cars behind the payee in the drive thru, delivering freshly baked biscuits for the local firehouse, and donating to such organizations as St. Jude's, local rehabilitation centers, local animal shelters, and so much more. All-in-all the associates of First Bank made an impact in their community that could definitely be felt and was shared throughout.

With each good deed First Bank team members leave behind a good deed card with information about the movement and how good deeds can be paid forward by recipients. Visit https://localgooddeeds.com to learn more and follow along with First Bank's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all of the deeds information.

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

