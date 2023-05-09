Nauticus Robotics Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

HOUSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) ( KITT), a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean economies, will host a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day.

Nauticus management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13738545

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through May 29, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13738545

About Nauticus
Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean economies. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ralf Esper
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contact
Zach Kadletz
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

