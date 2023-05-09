Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) (the “Company” or “AGAE”), a global experiential entertainment company, announced that AE Studios, its content development, storytelling and production services arm, will produce the second season of ELEVATED, Presented by Progressive Insurance.

ELEVATED Schedule (Graphic: Business Wire)

The original content series, which is designed to help up-and-coming Twitch streamers break through the clutter, get discovered and grow their audiences, brought in more than 10 million live views and 3 million VOD views over four episodes during its Season 1 debut in March of 2022.

Season 2 is set to premier on May 3, 2023 on various creator channels from One+True+King (OTK), one of the most watched content organizations on Twitch. ELEVATED Season 2 will find smaller streamers competing in a "gauntlet-style" format to discover the next generation of talented content creators. The first episode will be hosted on NMPLOL%26rsquo%3Bs+Twitch+channel at 4 p.m. CT.

“Following a great first season, we are very excited to further expand our ELEVATED show, as well as the sponsorship with a premium brand like Progressive Insurance,” said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Gaming & Entertainment. “By joining forces with OTK for ELEVATED Season Two, we aim to amplify the show's reach and leverage its mission to enhance the lives of ELEVATED contestants by facilitating their growth and bolstering their streaming careers. Our extended collaborations and partnerships reinforce the efficacy of Allied's content strategy, and our steadfast commitment to working in alliance with content creators and harnessing our renowned assets to provide quality, unparalleled, entertaining content to our devoted audience.”

Each episode will feature unique challenges ranging from cooking to gaming, with anywhere from one to four contestants eligible for elimination. Those contestants who make it to the final two episodes will not only compete in person to showcase their growth as creators throughout the competition, but also for a chance to win the grand prize of $50,000 awarded to the last contestant standing via fan vote. The Finalists will also become a part of Allied’s ELEVATED Mentorship program for one year, where they will receive bonuses such as channel makeovers, mentoring with more established streamers, event hosting, and being featured in Season 2 of the AE Studios’ docuseries titled, “WANNABE”.

For more information about ELEVATED and to submit the names of streamers for consideration for additional seasons of the show, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elevated.otknetwork.com%2F.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

Allied Esports International owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility, and Allied Esports Trucks. The company offers a variety of esports and gaming-related content, including world class tournaments, live and virtual events, and original programming to continuously foster an engaged gaming community.

