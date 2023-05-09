Stifel Announces Seven-Year Agreement with St. Louis Cardinals to Serve as Official Jersey Patch Sponsor

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ST. LOUIS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced that it will serve as the St. Louis Cardinals’ first-ever official jersey patch partner. As part of the new seven-year agreement starting this season, Stifel’s logo will appear on the jersey sleeve of each of the Cardinals’ four different on-field game uniforms.

The Cardinals will begin wearing the Stifel jersey sleeve patch immediately, starting with tonight’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels. The Stifel-branded patch, which measures approximately four inches in length by one-and-a-half inches in height, will be displayed on the left sleeve for right-handed batters, on the right sleeve for left-handed batters, on the glove-side sleeve for pitchers, and on the right sleeve of the manager and coaches.

“We at Stifel are thrilled to announce our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski. “Both Stifel and the Cardinals have called St. Louis their home for over 130 years, sharing a vibrant hometown spirit and as well as a long legacy of success. We are delighted that baseball fans across the country will see our logo tastefully integrated into the Cardinals’ iconic uniform, and we look forward to years of both institutions building on our historic reputations for success.”

“We are proud to partner with Stifel in unveiling our first jersey patch sponsor,” said St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “We worked closely with Ron Kruszewski and his team at Stifel on the patch design to make sure it fit tastefully on our iconic uniform, and they even agreed to slightly modify their word mark to fit the red and blue color combination that we use for our classic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo. Both Ron and I are confident that this design strikes the perfect balance between preserving the integrity of our uniform while providing great exposure for Stifel.”

In addition to becoming the official jersey patch partner of the Cardinals, the new sponsorship agreement between the two organizations will include a number of additional promotional, hospitality, and signage elements at Busch Stadium.

As part of the most recent collective bargaining agreement, MLB agreed to allow teams to sell sponsor logo placement on uniforms. With today’s announcement, the Cardinals become the ninth MLB organization to announce an official jersey patch partner.

A limited number of Stifel-branded Cardinals home white authentic Nike jerseys will be available for fans to purchase beginning today at the Cardinals Official Team Store at Busch Stadium. Moving forward, all authentic St. Louis Cardinals jerseys produced and sold will feature the Stifel sleeve patch.

Stifel is also the official jersey sponsor of the St. Louis Blues, which debuted in the 2022-23 season. And, in 2018, Stifel entered into a 10-year agreement to rename the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis as Stifel Theatre.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

Stifel Media Contacts:

Neil Shapiro
(212) 271-3447

Brian Spellecy
(314) 342-2000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da8c5f6d-6dbe-4191-b25a-3c8cff5b2fbb

ti?nf=ODgzMDM1OSM1NTcwNzE5IzIwMDg4NTk=
Stifel-Financial-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.