Magellan Aerospace Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that today at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation (the “Meeting”) the proposed nominees for directors of the Corporation received the following votes:

Name of Proposed Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld N. Murray Edwards 48,700,157 98.70% 640,271 1.30% Phillip C. Underwood 48,752,761 98.81% 587,667 1.19% Beth M. Budd Bandler 47,563,260 96.40% 1,777,168 3.60% Larry G. Moeller 48,598,341 98.50% 742,087 1.50% Steven Somerville 47,264,694 95.79% 2,075,734 4.21% James P. Veitch 46,885,058 95.02% 2,455,370 4.98%

As a result, all of the above named nominees have been elected to hold office for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and by-laws of the Corporation.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

