Enerflex Ltd. Announces Approval of Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 2, 2023.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Enerflex shareholders approved the following resolutions:

  1. Resolution to elect 10 directors of the Company, with 89.8% to 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:
DirectorApproval PercentageAgainst Percentage
Fernando Assing99.8%0.2%
Maureen Cormier Jackson99.8%0.2%
W. Byron Dunn89.8%10.2%
Laura Folse94.6%5.4%
James Gouin99.9%0.1%
Mona Hale99.8%0.2%
Kevin Reinhart94.6%5.4%
Marc Rossiter99.9%0.1%
Juan Carlos Villegas94.4%5.6%
Michael Weill93.4%6.6%
  1. Resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors for the ensuing year, with 99.2% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
  2. Resolution to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in Enerflex's 2022 Management Information Circular dated March 10, 2023, with 74.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Effective May 2, 2023, Mr. Stanley Marshall has retired from the Board of Directors after 12 years of service. Enerflex would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Marshall for the guidance he provided during his tenure. With Mr. Marshall's retirement, Mr. Byron Dunn has assumed the role of Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, delivering natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and produced water solutions.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures, operate in over 90 locations in: Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media enquiries, contact:

Marc RossiterStefan Ali
President &
Chief Executive Officer		Vice President,
Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: (403) 387-6325Tel: (403) 717-4953
ti?nf=ODgzMDU3MiM1NTcxNDE3IzIwMTEzMjA=
Enerflex-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.