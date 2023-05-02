New Release: AR SDK 6.0 Upgrade Offers Enhanced Feature

35 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023

Competitive Edge in the AR Market with real-time spatial scanning and device expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXST Co., Ltd. (KRX: 377030), a company specialized in metaverse platforms, releases the MAXST AR SDK 6.0 version on May 3rd with the enhanced performance and features. In the newly updated version, 'Space Tracker', which recognizes and tracks space in real time, has been added. Space Tracker is expected to play a key role in realizing the metaverse by creating maps with environment scanning and by constructing reality-based data.

Recognized as a world-class AR development platform, MAXST AR SDK added a new Tracker through the update, and greatly improved performance such as recognition rate and recognition speed. With the newly added 'Space Tracker' feature, space can be recognized and tracked in real time using devices with LiDAR-embedded camera. It is expected that it will contribute to raising the level of AR technology to the next level in that the scope of technology has been expanded from 3D object-based AR to space-based AR and will serve as an opportunity for a technological leap forward to build a reality-based metaverse service.

In addition, the 'Space Tracker' feature will be installed in 'MAXSCAN', a space map creating tool, and will be released on May 3rd simultaneously with MAXST AR SDK 6.0, so that users can experience the newly updated features for free. MAXSCAN is a spatial map creator application that enables fast and sophisticated spatial map creation, content placement, and AR contents augmentation. Since usability has been greatly enhanced in MAXSCAN, even non-developers can easily scan and create their own spaces. Up to 20m x 20m large.

This 6.0 update version has great significance in that it has expanded the range of supported devices such as AR glasses by strengthening multi-device and platform responsiveness. As the only AR SDK that supports PCs, smartphones, as well as RealWear and Nreal AR glasses, it plans to continuously strengthen development cooperation with domestic and foreign partners to expand and discover AR technology application cases.

MAXST has been intensively focusing on R&D of augmented reality and is the only company in Korea that has commercialized AR source technology. MAXST AR SDK, a world-class AR development platform, is used by more than 10,000 developers in more than 140 countries around the world, and more than 8,500 AR applications have been developed through it.

Kyu-Sung Cho, the vice-president of MAXST, said, "We hope that this 6.0 update will publicize the excellence of MAXST's AR source technology and have a positive impact on the development of the AR market." "We will continue to advance MAXST's AR technology to create a metaverse service that anyone can enjoy," he said.

MAXST AR SDK 6.0 : https://developer.maxst.com/

About MAXST

MAXST(KRX: 377030) is a metaverse leading company that has unrivaled technologies such as commericalization of global top-level AR source technology, Sensor Fusion SLAM and 3D Reconstruction technology. Maxst is currently a public trust company listed on the Korean KOSDAQ market providing globally renowned AR SDK, industrial AR solution MAXWORK and Reality-based metaverse platform MAXVERSE.

