NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RIG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Transocean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 19, 2023, Transocean issued a revised Q1 fleet status report to correct an error in its incremental backlog to $546 million from $645 million stated previously.

On this news, Transocean's stock price fell $0.29 per share, or 4.38%, to close at $6.33 per share on April 19, 2023.

