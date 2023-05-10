IRLAB: Invitation to the Interim Report for Q1 2023 Presentation and Webcast

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 03, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (

FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, May 3, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period January-March 2023. The interim report and presentation will be published on Wednesday, May 10 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on May 10, 2023, at 10:00 CET through an online webcast. Gunnar Olsson, CEO, Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, and Viktor Siewertz, CFO, will comment the interim report for the period January-March 2023. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Access to the presentation via link: https://youtube.com/live/0OQ8c8kMnaA?feature=share

The year-end report and the presentation will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: [email protected]

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: [email protected]

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB: Invitation to the interim report for Q1 2023 presentation and webcast

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752640/IRLAB-Invitation-to-the-Interim-Report-for-Q1-2023-Presentation-and-Webcast

