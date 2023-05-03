Epson Announces New DC-30 Wireless Document Camera for Education

STEVENSON, Wash., May 3, 2023

New Document Camera Captures all the Detail with 4K Video Clarity to Enhance Lesson Plans and Engage Students

STEVENSON, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (APCE Create IT 2023, Epson Booth #7) – Epson today announced the DC-30 Wireless Document Camera. Feature-packed to make ordinary lessons extraordinary, the new model offers 4K video resolution,1 a 13-megapixel camera and 10x optical zoom and 23x digital to make it easy to display books, experiments, 3D objects, and more with striking detail and clarity. Encouraging collaboration and providing greater flexibility, the wireless design and built-in handle allows teachers and students to move the document camera around the classroom. The new DC-30 document camera will be on display at ACPE Create IT 2023 Conference in Stevenson, Wash. from May 3-5, 2023, at the Epson booth #7 in Platinum Hall.

Epson announces new DC-30 Wireless Document Camera to encourage collaboration and provide flexibility in education

"Today's classrooms are transitioning to more mobile and interactive environments," said Nathan Cheng, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "No longer needing to physically be tethered to a display, this latest wireless addition to Epson's document camera lineup offers an even more flexible and engaging learning experience. Teachers can easily move around and interact with students while displaying content from virtually anywhere in the classroom."

Saving time and ensuring lessons continue without interruption, wireless screensharing capabilities2 eliminate the need to run back and forth between a display and the document camera. The DC-30 also integrates with current Epson BrightLink® interactive projector setups and Easy Interactive Tools (EIT) software for convenient control and operation.3 Plus, its built-in microphone with one-touch A/V control makes it simple to record lessons directly to a USB drive so teachers can share presentations with students outside the classroom.

Combining impressive features with stunning image quality and clarity, the DC-30 document camera delivers immersive learning and helps students see education in a whole new light. Additional features include:

  • Ultra smooth video performance – 60 frames per second (fps) via HDMI® connection
  • Extensive I/O support – HDMI in and out, mini-USB and USB-A connectivity
  • Display a variety of objects and materials – up to 13.6-inch x 18.9-inch; larger than an A3-sized sheet
  • Remarkable versatility – adapter included for use with microscopes
  • Peace of mind – secure with integrated Kensington® lock slot

Availability

The new DC-30 Wireless Document Camera is now available through Epson channel partners for $659 MSRP. Special pricing ($559) is also available through Epson's Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories. For additional information on Epson education solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors-education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1

Requires HDMI or USB connection.

2

Requires a Miracast-enabled device.

3

Requires BrightLink firmware update download. Internet connection required.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink and Brighter Futures are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Miracast® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

