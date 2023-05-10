GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)( FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, May 3, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company that discovers and develops new treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that IRLAB has been made aware that Ipsen's 2022 Universal Registration Document, published on April 6, 2023, contains incorrect information that the development and commercialization rights for mesdopetam have been transferred back to IRLAB. This is not correct. Collaborative discussions regarding mesdopetam's further development path are ongoing.

In the document, it was stated that the development and commercialization rights for mesdopetam have been transferred back to IRLAB. IRLAB has not received any termination of the license agreement, nor any transfer of the mesdopetam project. IRLAB has been informed that Ipsen will rectify.

Following a contact from Ipsen on May 1, 2023, a discussion was initiated with IRLAB to mutually agree on the best way forward to secure that the mesdopetam program gets the best possible prospects to reach registration and to ensure that mesdopetam can be made available to the benefit of people living with Parkinson's disease.

IRLAB and IRLAB's regulatory and commercial advisors have a strong belief in the clinical and commercial potential of mesdopetam. After the completed Phase I and Phase II study programs, combined with Ipsens contribution to the Phase III preparations, including completion of the additional regulatory Phase I pharmacokinetic studies, manufacturing of drug substance and drug product, IRLAB's assessment is that mesdopetam will be ready for Phase III.

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-03 08:57 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

