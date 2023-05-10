After more than two decades with The Comfort Technology Company™, Skechers has promoted Richard Parker to Managing Director of the United Kingdom & Ireland.

“We celebrated the 30th anniversary of Skechers in 2022 with the Company’s international business just shy of 60 percent of our total sales, a new annual record at $7.4 billion. Our UK business was a key contributor to that growth,” said David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers. “As we look to drive growth across the UK in the coming years, we have promoted Skechers veteran Richard Parker to Managing Director of Skechers United Kingdom and Ireland. We believe that with his varied experience, business acumen and success within the organization and market relationships, he will excel in his new role—one aptly served by Peter Youell for nearly 20 years. The energy and support Peter gave his team, creating a collaborative organization and developing each member’s strengths to all work, elevated the brand and helped establish a foundation for future successes.”

Through his 22-year tenure with Skechers, footwear industry veteran Richard Parker has held nearly every position within the UK & Ireland sales division—starting as an Area Sales Manager before handling Key Accounts and National Accounts including QVC and Amazon. For the last four years, Parker was the National Sales Manager for Skechers UK & Ireland where his dedication helped grow the business to its leading position in the market today.

Peter Youell has transitioned into an advisor role on special and key international projects with the Company. Youell joined Skechers in November 2004 as Sales Director and brought with him a wealth of experience at competitor brands. Within months, he was promoted to Managing Director of the United Kingdom & Ireland, and through his 18 years with the Company, helped guide Skechers from a £10M to a £200M business in the region.

