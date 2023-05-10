VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer – Latin America, David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer – West Africa, and Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/48290 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time



Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062

Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011

Access code: 256829



Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010

Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331

Replay passcode: 48290

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Playback of the webcast will be available until Thursday, May 16, 2024. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

