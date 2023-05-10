Sasol Chemicals opens Research, Development and Analytics Centre of Excellence in Germany

Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), has opened a new research, development, and analytics (RD&A) laboratory in Brunsbüttel, Germany. The €35-million project expands the company’s capabilities to create innovative solutions for its global customers.

Sasol Chemicals' new centre of excellence in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

“Co-creating innovative solutions with our customers has been a long-standing tradition at Sasol Chemicals, and our new lab provides a state-of-the-art environment to pursue the cooperation we share with them,” said Dr. Cronje Grove, Vice President of Advanced Materials for Sasol Chemicals. “For example, the new lab in Brunsbüttel will play a key role in the work of the CARE-O-SENE consortium that is developing new catalysts for the large-scale commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuels.”

“The new facility in Brunsbüttel is a milestone for Sasol Chemicals,” said Dr. Silke Hoppe, VP of Essential Care Chemicals for Sasol Chemicals. “It greatly enhances our ability to partner with our customers to address their challenges as they transform their portfolios towards more sustainable solutions.”

The Brunsbüttel facility focuses on advanced and sustainable solutions for Sasol’s key markets including personal care, paper industry, metalworking and lubrication as well as catalysts and catalyst supports, high-performance abrasives and coatings.

Part of the analytical laboratory is certified according to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for active ingredients in pharmaceutical applications. Labs with this designation ensure a constant high product quality using qualified analytical equipment, validated analytical methods and skilled personnel.

Planning and construction of the 7000-square-meter facility began in April 2019. It has capacity for 140 employees, with 33 offices and 82 evaluation stations. Using its advanced equipment, the facility’s skilled workforce will be able to analyse up to 200,0000 samples a year.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals partners with our customers, suppliers, employees and communities to create innovative solutions for a better world. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a sustainable future and is used by more than 6,500 customers in 118 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited. For more information, visit the Sasol+Chemicals+website.

