dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the seventh International Investment Forum (“IIF”) on May 10th, 2023. Twenty companies have been invited to present themselves at the seventh edition of the International Investment Forum (IIF) and offer first-hand information to investors, media representatives and other interested parties. dynaCERT will also take advantage of this opportunity for direct investor contact.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, will be presenting at 11:00 am EST, May 10th, 2023.

Executives and decision-makers present their Company live via Zoom at the International Investment Forum (IIF). Participants can ask questions via chat after the presentations and receive answers directly. More and more investors appreciate this direct contact.

This is the seventh time the International Investment Forum (IIF) will be held, bringing together investors with selected companies from all over the world. Participants from all continents will connect to the digital event. "During the past editions of the IIF, progressively more professional market participants and media representatives have taken part. This increased participation shows that the event now has a fixed place in the calendars of relevant multipliers. Private investors value the IIF as a valuable source of information," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, one of the co-organizers and who also sponsors dynaCERT.

“We are very pleased to be hosting our International Investor Forum series for the second time this year with the 7th IIF. We have once again been able to attract very interesting internationally oriented companies to present at our forum. Through our quarterly events, we significantly increase transparency for investors and enable close follow-up," adds Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, a co-organizer of the event.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “On behalf of dynaCERT, I am looking forward to presenting at the seventh International Investment Forum at 11:00 am EST on May 10th, 2023. dynaCERT delivers today a global solution to reduce pollution with our commercially available patented HydraGEN™ Technology which is designed to reduce fuel consumption in internal combustion engines and reduce Carbon and NOx emissions. In conjunction with Cipher Neutron Inc., through our collaborative research, we continue to further develop a lineup of AEM Hydrogen Electrolysers designed to reduce capital costs and lower operating costs to address the needs of the growing $150 billion hydrogen market.”

All event information, registration options and a schedule can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com%2Ftimetable-7-iif%2F

About IIF – International Investment Forum

The IIF - International Investment Forum will take place on May 10, 2023. Companies and their executives or top managers will present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 09:55 CET (Central European Time) and end at 20:00 CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

Further information: www.ii-forum.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global Hydrogen Economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Apaton Finance GmbH, GBC AG and International Investment Forum (IIF) cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at %3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither The Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

