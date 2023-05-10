VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARway Corporation (CSE:ARWY) ( ARWYF, Financial) (FSE:E65), an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces, has begun integration development with Magic Leap Glasses, one of the most widely used AR Glasses, and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

ARway Corporation continues to disrupt Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses: ARway Corporation continues to disrupt Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with video comments from Evan Gappelberg, CEO. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “ARway” in the search box.

Magic Leap glasses are a fascinating augmented reality innovation designed to create a seamless blend between the virtual and real worlds, allowing users to experience digital content in a way that feels as if it's a part of their physical environment. Magic Leap glasses use advanced technologies like eye-tracking, spatial sound, and six degrees of freedom or 6DoF, which refers to the number of axis that a rigid body can move freely in 3D space.

Eye-tracking technology enables the glasses to detect where the user is looking and adjust the virtual content accordingly. Spatial sound technology creates an audio experience that is tailored to the user's position in space, making the virtual content sound like it's coming from the right direction. 6DoF technology allows users to move around freely and interact with digital content as if it's a part of the real world.

Magic Leap has received billions of dollars in funding from high-profile enterprise companies like Google and Alibaba, which underscores the potential value of this technology. As Magic Leap Glasses continue to gain traction and adoption, investors can expect to see increased demand for integrated products and services such as those provided by the ARway.ai platform.

ARway’s platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. With the integration, ARway will provide a software package for agencies, brands and corporations to create and publish large-scale location persistent AR experiences to Magic Leap 2 devices from the ARway platform, leveraging ARway's computer vision and extended tracking technologies.

The integration comes at a pivotal time, as Magic Leap is now natively supporting OpenXR, a royalty-free, open standard that provides high-performance access to Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, collectively known as XR-platforms and devices, thereby creating an accessible augmented reality ecosystem that benefits both enterprises and developers across industries.

The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is expected to reach US$44 Billion by 2025, representing a 7-year compound annual growth rate of 42%, according to Allied Market Research.

The shares, which began trading in November, are trading at $0.81. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.arway.ai or contact Evan Gappelberg, CEO, at 866-274-8493. For Investor Relations, contact Julia Viola at [email protected] .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. ARway has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

[email protected]

