Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "The Kenville Gold Mine, established in 1888, was one of the first underground gold mines in British Columbia. We have worked tirelessly on obtaining the necessary permits for this specific site, and now we are proud to announce that the Kenville Gold Mine is well on its way to becoming one of the greenest and most sustainable gold mines in Southern British Columbia. With high expectations and a strong sense of commitment, we are working hard to achieve the next phase of milestones, which will ultimately bring the Kenville Gold Mine to fruition. As we move forward, we anticipate providing a steady flow of updates to keep everyone informed."

The company’s 100%-owned Kenville Gold Mine project at Nelson, British Columbia, continued production into the 1950’s. The historical production records show 65,381 ounces of gold produced from 158,842 tonnes milled, for a recovered grade of 12.8 grams per tonne, or 0.37 ounces per ton gold. Management cautions that these are historic estimates and should not be treated as current mineral resources.

In 2009, previous operators conducted detailed sampling on the 257 Level of the Kenville mine and based on the results, an historic mineral resource was estimated, showing 16,289 ounces gold in the measured and indicated categories, along with 356,949 ounces gold in the inferred category.

The permit includes the following conditions:

Provide surface water runoff control works for all areas of the site where runoff is generated. (Completed & being Reviewed)

Implement the Site-wide Water Management Plan (WMP) and ensure the WMP is kept up-to date. (Completed)

Implement the Nitrogen Management Plan (NMP) and review the NMP annually. (Completed)

Conduct a discharge monitoring program (three specified sites) - (Completed)

Conduct a surface water monitoring program (seven sites) - (Completed)

Within 45 days of commencement of discharge, submit a summary report for the water quality results of the discharge from the underground mine. (Completed and ready for submission)

The required documentation is now being prepared and once approved the authorized works will be constructed and the underground mine development will kick-off.

Ximen also owns 100% of three precious metal projects located in southern BC, the Amelia Gold Mine, the Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the project.

The shares are trading at $0.15. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com , contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at [email protected] .

