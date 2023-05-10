Wearable Devices to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced that Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the Aegis Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:30 am ET.

Mr. Dahan will present Wearable Devices' vision and provide an overview of the latest developments within the Company.

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to pose questions to Mr. Dahan and receive his responses.

Interested investors can access the presentation at 11:30 am ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89020552756

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Investor Relations Contact
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203.972.9200
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzMDc2OCM1NTcxOTczIzUwMDEwODk0Nw==
Wearable-Devices-Ltd-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.