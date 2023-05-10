YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, today announced that Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the Aegis Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:30 am ET.

Mr. Dahan will present Wearable Devices' vision and provide an overview of the latest developments within the Company.

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to pose questions to Mr. Dahan and receive his responses.

Interested investors can access the presentation at 11:30 am ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89020552756

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

