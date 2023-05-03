Photocure ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2023 financial results

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2023

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (Photocure) (PHO: OSE) will announce the first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 08:00 CEST and will present a live webcast at 14:00 CEST the same day.

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 08:00 CEST and will be publicly available at www.photocure.com.

The investor presentation will be streamed live and be hosted by Dan Schneider, CEO and Erik Dahl, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and questions can be submitted throughout the event. The presentation is scheduled to conclude at 14:45 CEST.

The streaming event is available through https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230510_9/.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
Erik Dahl
CFO
Tel: +47 45055000
Email: [email protected]

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway) Tel: +47 91540000
Email: [email protected]

About Photocure
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO89080&sd=2023-05-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photocure-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301814449.html

SOURCE Photocure

