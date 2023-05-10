Integra LifeSciences To Host Investor Day On May 4, 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( IART), a leading global medical technology company, will host an Investor Day meeting from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m., U.S. eastern time on May 4, 2023 in New York, NY.

The event will be hosted by Jan DeWitte, president and chief executive officer, along with members of Integra’s executive leadership team.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com.

Participants can also preregister for the presentation here. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation with details to join the live event. A replay of the event will be archived on the company’s website.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
[email protected]

