Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced the launch of its newest brand, HOMEBAKE 425°/:30™, a family-friendly,mix-and-match collection of delicious frozen entrée, side, and veggie dishes with over 500 possible menu combinations from 15 base products. Due to the proprietary technology in the HOMEBAKE™ roasting pan and the unique cooking process, all offerings are uniquely designed to cook together in one standard oven at 425 degrees for 30 minutes – a first for the industry.

This press release features multimedia.

One Oven. One Temperature. One Time. 500 Meal Combinations. Kraft Heinz Reimagines Family Dinner with New HOMEBAKE 425°/:30™ Brand

61% of Americans prefer a homemade dinner each night1, but more than one-third of them are dissatisfied with the end product, resulting in over 3.7 billion home-cooked dinners a year that miss the mark.2 Meanwhile, consumers are busier than ever, making meal prep that much more difficult despite a continued desire for food that tastes like homemade. HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 aims to solve this problem by reimagining family dinner – giving busy consumers a convenient, satisfying, and delicious total meal system made with quality ingredients that requires limited planning and minimal clean up.

“With HOMEBAKE 425°/:30, we’re giving consumers solutions to the pain points we all experience when cooking, and shattering the notion that there needs to be a tradeoff when it comes to quality, convenience, customization, and crave-ability,” said Alan Kleinerman, Vice President of Disruption, Kraft Heinz. “As a company, we’re doubling down on disruptive and insight-led innovation. HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 is a great example of this as we redefine what’s possible for the entire frozen category.”

Consumers pick their entrée, side, and veggie of choice, place all three in the oven together, set the timer, and then plate piping hot and crave-worthy dinner right out of the trays – all while getting 30 minutes back in their day. HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 leverages proprietary roasting pan technology, ownable recipes, quality ingredients and a unique cooking process that allows mains, sides, and veggies to cook quickly and simultaneously, steaming for twenty-five minutes and then roasting for five.

HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 menu items include:

  • Mains: Chicken Parmesan, Southwest Style Chipotle Chicken, Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce, Italian Style Meatballs, Garlic Butter Chicken Scampi
  • Sides: Southwest Style Cheesy Rice, Parmesan Crusted Potato Medley, Loaded Scalloped Potatoes, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Creamy Tomato Tuscan Style Pasta
  • Veggies: Italian Style Cauliflower, Cheesy Broccoli, Green Bean Casserole, Teriyaki Vegetable Blend, Mexican Style Creamy Corn

HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 is the latest example of how Kraft Heinz is innovating to meet the future needs of consumers by accelerating its pace of innovation, reimagining product development and leveraging breakthrough technologies to develop better products, faster – all without losing the flavor and quality consumers expect from Kraft Heinz brands. HOMEBAKE 425°/:30 is beginning to roll out in major retailers nationwide with continued expansion planned for 2023. For more information and the latest product news and to check availability in local retailers, fans can visit the HOMEBAKE+425%26deg%3B%2F%3A30+website+and+product+locator.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

12021 Cspace Landscape Report on Homemade and Flavor Varieties commissioned by The Kraft Heinz Company
22021 EMMB Demand Landscape commissioned by The Kraft Heinz Company

