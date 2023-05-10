ADMA Biologics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Scheduled for May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. ( ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other Company updates.

To access the conference call, participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company’s website, https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (

ADMA, Financial)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 and European Patent No. 3375789, among others, related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Skyler Bloom
Senior Director, Business Development & Corporate Strategy | 201-478-5552 | [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Jason Finkelstein, MBA
Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyOTMzOSM1NTYyMTgyIzIwMjM3MzA=
ADMA-Biologics-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.