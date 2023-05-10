Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today kicks off THRIVELIVE™ 2023, an annual event that provides a comprehensive educational experience that offers every member of dental teams the opportunity to learn, network, and enhance their practices. This year’s THRIVELIVE will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, from May 3-6.

Now in its third year, THRIVELIVE brings together dental professionals to learn from well-known speakers, educators, and leading dental technology experts from around the world. With an extensive lineup of the latest dental technologies from various leading manufacturers, THRIVELIVE provides an informative and immersive experience that is designed to help dental professionals elevate their practice workflows. Interactive booths and customized walkthroughs offer ample opportunity to explore the latest clinical education advancements and network with peers and industry experts.

Throughout the duration of THRIVELIVE, there will be more than 80 courses available to attendees. The topics covered will include Business, Clinical, Technology, Health and Wellness, Multi-Practice/DSO, Software Training, Practice Design, and Team Development. As the dental profession continues to evolve, these curated courses will offer dental teams the skills and knowledge to keep their practices current with the latest patient care and service trends.

“After a successful return to an in-person THRIVELIVE in 2022, we are thrilled to bring together the best and brightest dental professionals and thought leaders once again for THRIVELIVE 2023,” said Mark Hillebrandt, Chief Digital Revenue Officer of Henry Schein. “We at Henry Schein are committed to providing dental professionals with an unparalleled educational experience that will equip them with the latest knowledge and technologies and empower them to make informed decisions about their practices.”

New to THRIVELIVE this year, attendees can join Team Schein in supporting Carry the Load, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides active ways to recognize and honor the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, veterans, first responders, and their families through an “Honor March,” at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 5. Included with attendees’ paid admission ticket are the educational and philanthropic opportunities.

THRIVELIVE will also feature entertainment events, such as the “THRIVELIVE Bash” at Drai’s Night Club, and “Club THRIVELIVE,” headlined by renowned comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Attendees can purchase tickets to enjoy evenings of laughter and entertainment after spending their days expanding their knowledge and networking with colleagues.

