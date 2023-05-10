



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that it has expanded its distribution in the Canadian market with Canada’s second largest food retailer. The national rollout includes Else Toddler Formula, Kids Shake Vanilla and Chocolate, and Original and Vanilla flavors of Baby Super Cereal.

Starting this month, Else’s innovative products will be available in more than 600 additional stores across Canada, across multiple banners and territories. This marks a significant milestone for Else Nutrition, which has been offering its products online in Canada since July 2022. Canadian consumers will now be able to find Else’s plant-based toddler formula, kids’ shakes and baby cereal on the shelves of another national grocery chain.

“We are very proud to grow our presence in Canada and partner with a trusted and respected retailer that shares our vision of offering healthy and sustainable choices for families,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. “Canada is a key market for us as we continue to expand our global presence and reach millions of new potential customers who are looking for clean-label alternatives to dairy- and soy-based nutrition.”

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The parent company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

