Gritstone bio to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 11, 2023

-- Conference call to begin at 4:30pm ET on May 11 --

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. ( GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update following market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast, which will begin at 4:30pm ET.

Live Conference Call & Webcast
Toll Free: 1-888-999-6281
International: 1-848-280-6550
Conference ID: 1754341
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612896&tp_key=c6c637ac24

While not required, it is recommended you join five minutes prior to the event’s start. An archived replay will be accessible at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio
Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone’s therapeutic programs; the advancements in Gritstone’s ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Gritstone’s research and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Gritstone’s programs’ clinical stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Gritstone’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. Gritstone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Gritstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gritstone Contacts
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gritstone bio, Inc.
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
[email protected]

