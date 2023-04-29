FOOT LOCKER, INC. TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, plans to report financial results for its first quarter ended April 29, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Friday, May 19, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company will provide an update on the business. An investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com before the start of the conference call.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: dpregister.com. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique pin to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call has started. Participants without internet access, or who are unable to pre-register, may dial-in by calling toll-free 1-844-701-1163 or international toll 1-412-317-5490.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com. Please log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the call in order to download any necessary software. An archived replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately one hour following the end of the call at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally with passcode 6393779 through June 2, 2023. A replay of the call will also be available via webcast on the same Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the "inner sneakerhead" in all of us. With approximately 2,700 retail stores in 29 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. For more information visit footlocker-inc.com.

Contact:
Robert Higginbotham
Interim Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(212) 720-4600

