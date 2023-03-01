Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

21 minutes ago
CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2023 dividend.

The Board also declared the following quarterly dividends for Enbridge Inc. Preferred Shares. All dividends are payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023. All amounts shown are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Common Shares

$0.8875

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.32513

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.33825

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.29306

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.27350

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.36612

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.31788

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.27369

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25456

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.37182

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.23356

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.33596

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27806

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.25606

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.38825


About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

