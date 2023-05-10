Exscientia Appoints Harvard Professor Franziska Michor, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced the appointment of Professor Franziska Michor, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Prof. Michor is a professor of Computational Biology in the Department of Data Science at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in the Department of Biostatistics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and in the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology at Harvard University. The Board now comprises seven directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Prof. Michor to our Board. Her extensive expertise in cancer research coupled with her deep understanding of computational and mathematical methods will be invaluable to Exscientia as we work to advance our pipeline of novel candidates developed with our patient-first AI platform,” said Prof. Andrew Hopkins, D.Phil., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exscientia. “We believe Franziska’s insights and institutional knowledge from a leading cancer research centre will further support our aim of transforming the way we discover and develop the right drugs for the right patients in a data-driven way.”

Prof. Michor has over 20 years of experience in cancer research and has authored more than 180 publications. Her work currently focuses on the evolutionary dynamics of cancer initiation, progression, response to therapy and emergence of resistance. She serves as a scientific advisor for Zephyr AI, a seed-stage AI-enabled precision medicine start-up. She also co-founded and serves as a scientific advisor for Harbinger Health, an early cancer detection company. Prof. Michor holds a Ph.D. from the Harvard Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology. She is originally from Vienna, Austria and resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Exscientia’s platform combines deep technology expertise with precision medicine and has tremendous potential to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes,” said Prof. Michor. “I’m delighted to join Exscientia’s Board, and I look forward to bringing my expertise in taking a computational approach to tackling cancer while working with the Company towards our shared objective of improving the lives of patients through better designed drugs and patient selection strategies.”

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Exscientia’s expectations regarding its Board of Directors. Words such as “anticipates,” "believes," “expects,” "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the drug discovery and precision medicine platforms discussed above will be successful in optimising drug candidates for specific patient populations. The success of Exscientia’s platforms is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Exscientia, including, without limitation, the ability of Exscientia to design clinical trials that are cleared by the FDA and of healthcare providers to collect viable patient tissue samples. Exscientia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter %40exscientiaAI.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005079r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005079/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.