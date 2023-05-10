K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: New CFO Salvador Cabañas in Place

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., ("the Company" or "oceansix") whose name is changed to "oceansix future paths Ltd." effective May 4, 2023 (the ordinary shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new ticker symbol, "OSIX") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (

TSXV:AKMY, Financial) (CUSIP M62895103), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and since November 2022 also listed and traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A3CPD2, ISIN: IL0011747214, 5FC). The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

The Company is pleased to announce that Salvador Cabañas (45) was appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for oceansix GmbH effective April 17, 2023. Further, Salvador was appointed as CFO of oceansix future paths Ltd. effective May 1, 2023. At this time Danny Haklai resigned as CFO. The Company and its shareholders thank Danny for his great commitment, his passionate dedication and for the successes achieved with him.

Salvador joined oceansix from Arabian Cement Company (ACC) in Egypt (2018-2023) as CFO. ACC is a subsidiary of Grupo Bertolin, a construction holding company established in Spain. He contributed to improving and developing new processes after ACC's IPO end of 2015 in areas such as internal control, costing, treasury, tax planning, IT strategy and data analytics. Prior to that, Salvador also held several different managerial roles in Xylem, a leading global water technology provider, as a Technical Director and Commercial Excellence Director for Europe. He led the development of Xylem's commercial operating system, expanding digital and IT efforts focused on increasing global efficiency and finance profitability.

Salvador's international background gives him a relevant appreciation of diversity and commitment to build inclusive and strong teams by harnessing collaboration. He is passionate about planet preservation and natural resources conservation and inspired to contribute to a sustainable business model that puts environmental issues at the forefront for a better future world and generations to come. Salvador holds an Executive MBA and bachelor in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, and additionally studies in ‘Finance Management in International Operations' from Instituto Comercio Exterior España.

As Head of Financing and Controlling (CFO) of oceansix Group, Salvador is primarily responsible for the reporting, and acts as contact for investors, banks and analysts in all financial matters, thus managing the entire financial area of the Company in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, Salvador is responsible for the general management, alongside with other managing directors.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

[email protected] | phone +49 89 139 28 890
oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. - Ami Krupik, CEO - phone +972.54.560 7935
Derech Menachem Begin 11 - Ramat Gan - Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. Oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752660/KB-Recycling-Industries-Ltd-New-CFO-Salvador-Cabaas-in-Place

img.ashx?id=752660

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.