TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., ("the Company" or "oceansix") whose name is changed to "oceansix future paths Ltd." effective May 4, 2023 (the ordinary shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new ticker symbol, "OSIX") is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto ( TSXV:AKMY, Financial) (CUSIP M62895103), in New York (OTCQB:AKMYF), and since November 2022 also listed and traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A3CPD2, ISIN: IL0011747214, 5FC). The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

The Company is pleased to announce that Salvador Cabañas (45) was appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for oceansix GmbH effective April 17, 2023. Further, Salvador was appointed as CFO of oceansix future paths Ltd. effective May 1, 2023. At this time Danny Haklai resigned as CFO. The Company and its shareholders thank Danny for his great commitment, his passionate dedication and for the successes achieved with him.

Salvador joined oceansix from Arabian Cement Company (ACC) in Egypt (2018-2023) as CFO. ACC is a subsidiary of Grupo Bertolin, a construction holding company established in Spain. He contributed to improving and developing new processes after ACC's IPO end of 2015 in areas such as internal control, costing, treasury, tax planning, IT strategy and data analytics. Prior to that, Salvador also held several different managerial roles in Xylem, a leading global water technology provider, as a Technical Director and Commercial Excellence Director for Europe. He led the development of Xylem's commercial operating system, expanding digital and IT efforts focused on increasing global efficiency and finance profitability.

Salvador's international background gives him a relevant appreciation of diversity and commitment to build inclusive and strong teams by harnessing collaboration. He is passionate about planet preservation and natural resources conservation and inspired to contribute to a sustainable business model that puts environmental issues at the forefront for a better future world and generations to come. Salvador holds an Executive MBA and bachelor in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, and additionally studies in ‘Finance Management in International Operations' from Instituto Comercio Exterior España.

As Head of Financing and Controlling (CFO) of oceansix Group, Salvador is primarily responsible for the reporting, and acts as contact for investors, banks and analysts in all financial matters, thus managing the entire financial area of the Company in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, Salvador is responsible for the general management, alongside with other managing directors.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. Oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

