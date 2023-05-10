LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has been diligently exploring new gold property acquisitions with high-grade production potential in several regions of Mexico. The AABB mining group has conducted numerous site visits to the top rated acquisition target properties and is currently in the due diligence process of assessments and evaluations in preparation for final purchase negotiations. The acquisition team is exclusively focused on properties with the highest potential for rapid expansion, high-grade production and low-cost operations that will maximize gross profit contributions. The Company’s overall strategic capital expansion initiative is to increase gold production and physical gold holdings to accelerate the growth of the digital assets division.

“It’s always an interesting and exciting process for us to conduct a deep dive evaluation of new high-potential gold properties for acquisition. Also, the timing of adding new properties to our mineral holdings is excellent, as the set-up of our new processing facilities at Etzatlan advances,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize capital growth by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s gold production success.

In other Company news, management is planning to release a mineral properties update next week.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at: General Email: [email protected] Exchange Support: https://aabbexchange.com/faq/ Token Support: https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/ www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.AABBExchange.com www.AABBGoldToken.com www.PayAABB.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.