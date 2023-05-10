BT Customers to Benefit From New Global Identity Security Managed Service Powered by CyberArk

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Leading provider of global communications and security services BTand leader in Identity Security CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announce the launch of BT’s global Privileged Identity Security managed service. Built exclusively on the CyberArk Identity+Security Platform, this first-of-its-kind service for BT customers delivers scalable and effective cybersecurity risk reduction.

With identity-based cyberattacks on the rise, protecting against the compromise of the human and machine credentials that allow access to critical data and assets is a priority for every organisation, making a best-in-class Identity Security solution a must.

The new service, Managed Identity Privileged Access Management, addresses this issue with a SaaS-based cybersecurity solution – powered by CyberArk – to keep the business and its most valuable assets secure. CyberArk applies intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and machine – with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, ensuring that every identity can securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere.

“Partnering with managed service provider partners like BT is critical to extending the reach of CyberArk’s Identity Security offerings and helps meet growing demand from customers that need help with addressing the cyber skills gap,” said Chris Moore, senior vice president, Global Channels, CyberArk. “This launch extends CyberArk’s proactive identity-centric approach to mitigating cyber risk across BT’s global customer base.”

“The CyberArk Identity Security Platform, coupled with our managed service, will help simplify the monitoring and control of privileged access for our customers’ on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures,” said Natalie Walker, director, BT Security Portfolio. “Our accredited experts and 24x7 support give customers peace of mind that their privileged identities are secure.”

Availability

Managed Identity Privileged Access Management – CyberArk is available now in UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, USA and Canada.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005343r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005343/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.