Identiv Makes Intelligent, Integrated Video Surveillance and Access Control Easy to Adopt and Manage with the Velocity Vision Ecosystem

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces its expanded Velocity Vision Ecosystem, the industry’s most robust, enterprise-level solution delivered by a single solutions provider. The new ecosystem merges the powerful features of Identiv’s leading Velocity access control and video platforms with best-in-class cloud storage, hyperconverged infrastructure, and analytics into a single point of contact, facilitating integrator deployments in any industry.

The all-in-one Velocity Vision Ecosystem integrates the most cutting-edge digital technology into any physical security operation. It combines into a single solution the power of Hirsch Velocity and Velocity Vision VMS with new partnership technologies: Vision AI video analytics, Vision Cloud, and Identiv Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI).

“With our expanded Velocity Vision Ecosystem, you can see it, secure it, and prevent it. You get complete visibility and control of your physical security operations,” said Mark Allen, GM, Premises, Identiv. “With the end-to-end solution, you can protect your assets, secure any environment, and transform security operations.”

“The all-in-one ecosystem provides our partners with the leading edge technology expected of an enterprise-level solution with complete integration delivered by Identiv,” said Mike Taylor, VP of Global Sales, Identiv. “By deploying a best-in-class integrated video solution from a single point of contact that ensures product interoperability, integrators can save time and resources. We’re providing the easiest system to deploy and manage, with the most advanced security technology, to secure any size campus and keep operations running smoothly."

The Velocity Vision Ecosystem includes:

  • Velocity+Vision: The unified, open-platform VMS was built to provide a real-time intelligent security solution in a single-pane-of-glass view. An optional Boring Toolbox add-on from the Boring Lab simplifies enterprise management with additional features.
  • Hirsch+Velocity+Software: Identiv’s flagship, fully integrated security management system manages access control and security operations in hundreds of different facilities, from single high-security rooms to multi-building, multi-location campuses.
  • Vision AI: Available for both cloud and on-premises environments, this video analytics solution delivers the highest accuracy levels in the most challenging environments. Vision AI powered by Irisity supports installations of all sizes and can be applied to any number of cameras, delivering the most attractive TCO in the video analytics market. High availability and full redundancy limit system downtime and data loss.
  • Vision Cloud: Scale on demand while reducing both CAPEX and OPEX with Vision Cloud powered by Wasabi. The technology instantly enables on-premises VMS with unlimited scalability, security, and disaster recovery. Offload video surveillance data to this simple, first of its kind hybrid cloud storage solution without affecting existing operations.
  • Identiv+Hyperconverged+Infrastructure (HCI) powered by Scale Computing: This platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, allowing customers to experience the convergence of hardware and software with centralized management in one simple interface. It combines virtualization, servers, storage, and backup/disaster recovery into a single, turnkey solution.

The Velocity Vision Ecosystem is available worldwide exclusively through the Identiv+Channel+Alliance+Network partner program.

Identiv's physical+access+control+and+video+intelligence+solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880, contact [email protected], or book+a+site+walk.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005433r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005433/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.