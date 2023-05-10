Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces its expanded Velocity Vision Ecosystem, the industry’s most robust, enterprise-level solution delivered by a single solutions provider. The new ecosystem merges the powerful features of Identiv’s leading Velocity access control and video platforms with best-in-class cloud storage, hyperconverged infrastructure, and analytics into a single point of contact, facilitating integrator deployments in any industry.

The all-in-one Velocity Vision Ecosystem integrates the most cutting-edge digital technology into any physical security operation. It combines into a single solution the power of Hirsch Velocity and Velocity Vision VMS with new partnership technologies: Vision AI video analytics, Vision Cloud, and Identiv Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI).

“With our expanded Velocity Vision Ecosystem, you can see it, secure it, and prevent it. You get complete visibility and control of your physical security operations,” said Mark Allen, GM, Premises, Identiv. “With the end-to-end solution, you can protect your assets, secure any environment, and transform security operations.”

“The all-in-one ecosystem provides our partners with the leading edge technology expected of an enterprise-level solution with complete integration delivered by Identiv,” said Mike Taylor, VP of Global Sales, Identiv. “By deploying a best-in-class integrated video solution from a single point of contact that ensures product interoperability, integrators can save time and resources. We’re providing the easiest system to deploy and manage, with the most advanced security technology, to secure any size campus and keep operations running smoothly."

The Velocity Vision Ecosystem includes:

Velocity+Vision : The unified, open-platform VMS was built to provide a real-time intelligent security solution in a single-pane-of-glass view. An optional Boring Toolbox add-on from the Boring Lab simplifies enterprise management with additional features.

The unified, open-platform VMS was built to provide a real-time intelligent security solution in a single-pane-of-glass view. An optional Boring Toolbox add-on from the Boring Lab simplifies enterprise management with additional features. Hirsch+Velocity+Software : Identiv’s flagship, fully integrated security management system manages access control and security operations in hundreds of different facilities, from single high-security rooms to multi-building, multi-location campuses.

Identiv’s flagship, fully integrated security management system manages access control and security operations in hundreds of different facilities, from single high-security rooms to multi-building, multi-location campuses. Vision AI: Available for both cloud and on-premises environments, this video analytics solution delivers the highest accuracy levels in the most challenging environments. Vision AI powered by Irisity supports installations of all sizes and can be applied to any number of cameras, delivering the most attractive TCO in the video analytics market. High availability and full redundancy limit system downtime and data loss.

Available for both cloud and on-premises environments, this video analytics solution delivers the highest accuracy levels in the most challenging environments. Vision AI powered by Irisity supports installations of all sizes and can be applied to any number of cameras, delivering the most attractive TCO in the video analytics market. High availability and full redundancy limit system downtime and data loss. Vision Cloud: Scale on demand while reducing both CAPEX and OPEX with Vision Cloud powered by Wasabi. The technology instantly enables on-premises VMS with unlimited scalability, security, and disaster recovery. Offload video surveillance data to this simple, first of its kind hybrid cloud storage solution without affecting existing operations.

Scale on demand while reducing both CAPEX and OPEX with Vision Cloud powered by Wasabi. The technology instantly enables on-premises VMS with unlimited scalability, security, and disaster recovery. Offload video surveillance data to this simple, first of its kind hybrid cloud storage solution without affecting existing operations. Identiv+Hyperconverged+Infrastructure (HCI) powered by Scale Computing: This platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together, allowing customers to experience the convergence of hardware and software with centralized management in one simple interface. It combines virtualization, servers, storage, and backup/disaster recovery into a single, turnkey solution.

The Velocity Vision Ecosystem is available worldwide exclusively through the Identiv+Channel+Alliance+Network partner program.

Identiv's physical+access+control+and+video+intelligence+solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880, contact [email protected], or book+a+site+walk.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005433/en/