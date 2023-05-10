Genius Sports Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Genius Sports Limited (

NYSE:GENI, Financial) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, will participate in six upcoming investor conferences.
  • Oppenheimer’s 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 11, 2023
  • Needham’s 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference from May 16-18, 2023. Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 11:45am ET on May 17, 2023.
  • B. Riley Securities’ 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference from May 24-25, 2023: Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a breakout session with the host analyst. The session will begin at approximately 10:30am PT on May 25, 2023.
  • Craig-Hallum’s 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 31, 2023
  • Cantor Fitzgerald’s 2023 Technology Conference from June 14-15, 2023
  • Jefferies’ Consumer Conference from June 20-21, 2023

A live webcast and replay of each breakout session, where available, can be accessed at investors.geniussports.com.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005538r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005538/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.