MELBOURNE, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IXHL) (ASX: IHL) (‘Incannex’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce a company presentation containing data and analysis of the results from the Phase 1 clinical trial undertaken to assess safety and pharmacokinetics of IHL-675A as an anti-inflammatory drug candidate.
