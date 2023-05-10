MILPITAS, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that the Company plans to report Q1 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 9th.



View will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9th. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on View’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.view.com or through the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call. The Company’s earnings press release will also be available on View’s Investor Relations website.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Title: View, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date/Time: May 9th, 2023, at 4:30 pm ET

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jjxymfyx

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

