Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, today announces the appointment of Nancy Benacci to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2023.

Ms. Benacci served as head of equity research from 2004 until her retirement in 2019 from KeyBanc Capital Markets, a subsidiary of KeyCorp, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. She directed a sell-side equity research group of more than 100 individuals covering 600 public companies in a variety of industries. Earlier in her career, she provided research coverage on companies in the property casualty and life insurance sectors for over a decade. She started her investment career with National City Bank then moved to Eaton Corporation as an analyst and pension fund manager before joining KeyBanc in 1989.

David Grissen, Chairman, stated, “I am excited Nancy is joining the Regis Board of Directors. She offers valuable perspective on the investment analyst community and capital markets. Her extensive leadership skills, including strategy development, revenue, market share growth and business transformation, combined with her experience in governance and compliance, benefits our board and shareholders. Nancy will make an excellent addition to our Audit Committee.”

Ms. Benacci added, “I am excited to join the Regis Board and look forward to working with the impressive management team and Board of Directors as they successfully complete the transformation to a fully-franchised organization and effectively implement their key strategic initiatives to produce long-term growth and profitability.”

Upon retiring from a long and successful 31-year career at KeyBanc, Ms. Benacci joined the Board of Directors of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF). She is a CFA charterholder and has earned the National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship Certification. She also serves on multiple non-profit boards, including John Carroll University. Ms. Benacci lives in Cleveland, Ohio and has three adult children.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

