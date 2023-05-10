Regis Corporation Appoints Nancy Benacci to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Regis Corporation (

NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, today announces the appointment of Nancy Benacci to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2023.

Ms. Benacci served as head of equity research from 2004 until her retirement in 2019 from KeyBanc Capital Markets, a subsidiary of KeyCorp, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. She directed a sell-side equity research group of more than 100 individuals covering 600 public companies in a variety of industries. Earlier in her career, she provided research coverage on companies in the property casualty and life insurance sectors for over a decade. She started her investment career with National City Bank then moved to Eaton Corporation as an analyst and pension fund manager before joining KeyBanc in 1989.

David Grissen, Chairman, stated, “I am excited Nancy is joining the Regis Board of Directors. She offers valuable perspective on the investment analyst community and capital markets. Her extensive leadership skills, including strategy development, revenue, market share growth and business transformation, combined with her experience in governance and compliance, benefits our board and shareholders. Nancy will make an excellent addition to our Audit Committee.”

Ms. Benacci added, “I am excited to join the Regis Board and look forward to working with the impressive management team and Board of Directors as they successfully complete the transformation to a fully-franchised organization and effectively implement their key strategic initiatives to produce long-term growth and profitability.”

Upon retiring from a long and successful 31-year career at KeyBanc, Ms. Benacci joined the Board of Directors of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF). She is a CFA charterholder and has earned the National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship Certification. She also serves on multiple non-profit boards, including John Carroll University. Ms. Benacci lives in Cleveland, Ohio and has three adult children.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (

NYSE:RGS, Financial) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of March 31, 2023, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,203 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005157r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005157/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.