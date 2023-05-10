SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced a new healthcare team dedicated to supporting the healthcare industry. SolarWinds® tools, including its Hybrid+Cloud+Observability solution, and teams are specifically designed to help the healthcare sector streamline its IT operations, manage networks, and help it focus on what matters most: delivering great patient care.

As the industry continues to be digitized and reshaped by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, today’s medical IT environments are more complex than ever. Breaking down information silos, streamlining IT operations, reducing costs, and monitoring security have all become critical to improving patient outcomes.

“The last few years have shown us that healthcare will need to be delivered in new ways to meet increased demands for remote and digital healthcare,” said John Wilson, Director of Sales, SLED and Healthcare at SolarWinds. “Today, consolidating your monitoring tools under a single pane of glass can be the difference between resolving an issue within minutes or hours. SolarWinds is proud that healthcare providers rely on our products to monitor and secure their complex medical IT networks, and we look forward to being a continuous partner to the sector.”

SolarWinds offers several products that are purpose-built for healthcare organizations, including:

SolarWinds+Hybrid+Cloud+Observability, a solution built to optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time. Key features include:

Infrastructure, network, and application performance observability

Flexible hybrid IT implementation

Historical and real-time dashboards

SolarWinds+Service+Desk is a cloud-based and AI-powered solution that has proven to be critical to IT operations in healthcare. Key features include:

IT asset management (ITAM) for full life cycle management and audit history of your hardware, software, licenses, contracts, and more

Service catalog to automate processes, manual tasks, and approvals for HR, facilities, finance, and other departments providing employee services

SolarWinds+Platform+for+Healthcare is a high-powered management and monitoring platform that’s designed to simplify IT operations for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments in a single pane of glass. Key features include:

Mission-critical observability provides a depth of cross-domain analysis across the delivery chain, data telemetry breadth, and unparalleled architecture security

AI/ML-driven intelligence unites granular, accurate, and trusted data—along with actionable insights to stay ahead of issues

SolarWinds Observability and IT management tools can aid healthcare organizations in managing day-to-day operations, analyzing data and infrastructure efficiently, simplifying and accelerating HIPAA and HITECH compliance reporting, and protecting patient data.

Learn more about SolarWinds purpose-built solutions for healthcare here.

